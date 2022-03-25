A Grenfell man has been arrested and charged with Second-Degree Murder in connection with a homicide that happened in Regina in December, 2021. The victim of homicide was 22 year-old Harvey Beatty of Prince Albert, Saskatchewan.

Three other individuals have already been charged in this homicide: a male and a female were arrested in January, 2022, and another male was arrested on February 23, 2022. This complex death investigation began on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at approximately 5:15 p.m., when police were called to Greenberg Park on the 1900 block of Broder Street, for the report of a deceased person. Members of Regina Fire and Protective Services were already on scene and EMS had confirmed the person to be deceased. The male was later identified as 22 year-old Harvey Beatty of Prince Albert. Continued investigation into this case led to the arrest of a fourth suspect, a 26 year-old male from Grenfell, Saskatchewan, on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Twenty-six year-old Isaiah Ryan Sparvier, of Grenfell, is charged with Second-Degree Murder, contrary to section 235(1) CC. Sparvier made his first court appearance on this charge in Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022.