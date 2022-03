Memorial Service

Please join us in celebrating the life of Gordon Jardine, dearly loved by all, on Saturday, April 16, 2 p.m. at St. Andrew’s United Church, 194 Bay Ave. in Fort Qu’Appelle.

We ask that those attending be fully vaccinated.

Please email naomi.jardine@gmail.com or Phone 604-716-2859 to RSVP For details and link to the live stream, visit Gordon’s online memorial at: www.forevermissed.com/gordon-jardine