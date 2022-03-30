Velma (Hatvaney) Kuzub of Whitewood, Sask., passed away Friday, March 4, 2022 at the age of 93 years.

Velma was born at Forrest Farm, SK, on Nov. 27, 1928 to Helen and Frank Hatvaney. She had two younger siblings, brother Frank and sister Kathleen.

As a young girl, and eldest child, Velma helped out on the family farm and attended the Forrest Farm and Whitewood Schools.

Later, Velma moved to, and worked in southern Ontario, in the Chatham/Brantford area where, also working there, she met Steve Kuzub, originally from the Foam Lake, Sask. area.

Velma and Steve returned to Saskatchewan and were married in Whitewood on Nov. 9, 1950. They then purchased the original 1910 Hatvaney homestead farm from Velma’s retiring parents, which they actively farmed until 1992, then retiring themselves to Whitewood.

The Hatvaney-Kuzub Family Farm, established in 1910, was honoured with the “Century Family Farm” Award at the Century Celebrations held in Regina in 2016, and the farm continued on with Velma and Steve’s eldest son William (Bill) and his wife Debbie, until it recently sold in 2021.

After 67 plus years of marriage, Velma’s loving husband Steve passed away on Dec. 24, 2017. Velma was also predeceased by their infant daughter, Shirley; her younger brother Frankie; her parents, Helen and Frank; and numerous family members she dearly missed and loved.

Velma is survived by her sons, William (Debbie), Danny, Darwin and her daughter Brenda; grandsons, Willy (Alissa), Jody, Matthew (Ley), Kyle (Olga); granddaughter Miranda; great-grandson Ezra; great-granddaughters, Zenovia, Oakley, Arena, Marion; step-great-grandsons, Reece, Landon, Pierce, Presley. Also surviving are her sister, Kathleen Anderson; nephews, Jerry (Coe), Jordan, Noah and Gregory, all of Thunder Bay, Ont.; her cousin, Glen Robertson of Whitewood, Sask.; sisters- and brothers-in-law; numerous additional family members and many dear friends.

Velma’s funeral service was held on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Knox Presbyterian Church, Whitewood with Rev. Seon Ok Sunny Lee officiating. Scriptures were read by great-granddaughter, Zenovia Kuzub and church member, Barb Vennard; and the eulogy by son, Darwin Kuzub. Pianist Linda Houtman led in the hymns, “Rock of Ages”, “Amazing Grace” and “In the Bulb There is a Flower”.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville and Whitewood.