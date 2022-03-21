In early March, Melville RCMP investigated a report of fraud where an individual had been contacted by phone, claiming that they had been randomly selected and had won a grand prize which consisted of a large sum of money and a vehicle.

The Melville RCMP are reminding the public to remain vigilant when receiving unsolicited phone calls, text messages, or emails and are providing some things to look out for and tips to help protect against fraud.

Circumstances of fraud may include:

· Individuals being advised that they have won a prize and in order to claim the prize they must urgently send payments such as fees and taxes

· Scammers sending multiple emails to try to prove they are legitimate – these emails and email addresses can be convincing and seem real, even if they are not

· Scammers advising individuals that money has been deposited into their bank account, but that it won’t appear for several days

· Scammers asking individuals to send gift cards in lieu of payment – it is important to deny their requests

Have you or someone you know been the victim of fraudulent activity? You are not alone.

From the beginning of January 2021 to the end of December 2021, Melville RCMP received 59 reports of fraud. These investigations ranged from fraudulent items being sold over social media and local buy and sell sites, to scammers claiming to be reputable businesses and Government agencies.

Scams can reach anyone, anywhere, at any time. It is important to have a conversation about fraud with those you care about, so they know what to do if they receive a similar call or contact.

There are steps you can take to protect yourself or loved ones:

· Start by asking yourself, did I enter a contest? If your answer is no, then chances are you weren’t a “randomly selected winner.”

Never give out personal information including your name, address, Social Insurance Number (SIN) or banking information over unsolicited calls or emails.

Use strong passwords for online accounts.

Do your research – If someone is asking you for money or payment, make sure they are who they say they are. Verify the company and its services are legitimate before taking further action.

When buying things from online sellers, try to inspect or test the item you are buying before purchase. If that’s not possible, ask them for more pictures, receipts or other information.

Don’t be afraid to say no! Don’t be intimidated by high-pressure sales tactics or requests to send money right away. Walk away or hang up the phone.

· It is important to remember that government agencies will NEVER contact you by phone to demand immediate payment, especially in the form of gift cards. Be cautious if you receive any communication that requests personal information.

If you believe you are the victim of a fraud, please report it to your local police detachment. If you receive a phone call you believe to be a scam or fraudulent, you can report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre. You can report by phone (Toll free: 1-888-495-8501) or online here: https://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/report-signalez-eng.htm

More information on scams and how to protect yourself can be found here:https://www.canada.ca/en/revenue-agency/campaigns/fraud-scams.html

If you are ever unsure whether the last call or email you received was legitimate and that you’re somehow the proud owner of a fancy new car, family inheritance from a long lost relative, or large sum of money from winning the lottery, come by and visit your friendly neighbourhood RCMP Detachment and speak with one of our officers. We’d be more than happy to assist you.