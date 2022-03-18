Carnduff RCMP is asking residents and business owners in the community of Alida, Sask. to please check their home and commercial video surveillance to determine if you can assist them with an ongoing investigation.

On March 16, 2022 around 8:45 p.m., Carnduff RCMP responded to a report of a camper trailer and house fire on the same rural property near the community of Alida, Sask. Police officers then received a report of an assault involving two adult males.

Officers responding to the scene identified three additional buildings on fire in near proximity to the first two reported fires. In total there were five fires: the camper trailer and residence on the same property near Alida, a vacant residence in the community of Alida, an administrative office and an abandoned rural residence. Alida, Carnduff, Oxbow, Carlyle and Redvers fire departments all responded. All buildings were destroyed. No injuries were reported as a result of the fires.

As a result of continued investigation, Colten Erickson (1992-07-10) was arrested without incident and is charged with:

· 4 counts, arson, section 434 of the Criminal Code

· 2 counts, breach of probation, section 733.1(1) of the Criminal Code

· 1 count, assault, section 266 of the Criminal Code

Erickson will appear in Estevan Provincial Court on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.

Investigation into the fires is still ongoing with the assistance of the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency fire investigators.

If you have home or commercial video surveillance you are able to share with police from March 16, 2022 8:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. that may assist them with this ongoing investigation, please contact Carnduff Detachment at 306-482-4400.