On March 16, 2022 at approximately 1:20 p.m., Canora RCMP received a report of a possible impaired driver in an SUV on Highway #9.

Officers began searching for the driver. Approximately 90 minutes later, an officer with Yorkton Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan located a vehicle matching the description of the SUV near the intersection of Highway #9 and 2nd Avenue East in Canora.

The officer stopped the vehicle and observed that the adult male driver was showing signs of impairment. The officer informed the driver he was under arrest. While attempting to handcuff him, the male assaulted the officer and attempted to disarm them.

Officers from the Canora RCMP arrived to assist. The male continued to threaten and assault the officers, even after they deployed intervention equipment, including a conducted energy weapon. With the assistance of six police officers and several Town of Canora employees, the scene was secured and the male was taken into custody.

Two of the police officers received minor injuries. Some of the officers’ duty equipment was damaged by the male during the struggle.

A nearby elementary school enacted its hold and secure procedures during the arrest.

As a result of investigation, Kellan Armstrong (DOB:1989-09-16) of Preeceville, SK has been charged with:

– 2 counts, assault on police officer, Section 270(2), Criminal Code

– 1 count, disarm a police officer, Section 270.1(1), Criminal Code

– 2 counts, uttering threats against a person, Section 264.1(1)(a), Criminal Code

– 2 counts, resist/obstruct peace officer, Section 129(a), Criminal Code

– 1 count, operation of conveyance while impaired, Section 320.14(1)(a), Criminal Code

– 1 count, mischief under $5,000, Section 430(4), Criminal Code

He will appear in Yorkton Provincial Court on March 18, 2022 at 10 a.m.