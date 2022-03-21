On March 20, 2022 at approximately 6:15 a.m., Okotoks RCMP were dispatched to a double stabbing at a local campground. Upon arrival it was discovered that a male and female had been stabbed multiple times. Both victims were transported to hospital and are currently in stable condition.

The male suspect, Ryan Cameron Bain (38) of Calgary, Alta., fled the scene. Bain is currently wanted for two counts of Attempted Murder, along with other offences.

Bain is described as:

· Light skinned

· 6’2 and 194 lbs

· Brown hair and brown eyes

It is possible that Bain is en route to Winnipeg.

If you have information about the whereabouts of Bain, please contact the Okotoks RCMP at 403-938-4202 or your local police. Do not approach him. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.