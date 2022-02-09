A 23-year-old female is facing charges after investigation by the Regina Children’s Justice Centre, assisted by the RCMP, into allegations of a sexual relationship between the 23-year-old and a 15-year-old teenager.

The Regina Police Service first received this allegation on January 28, 2022. This file was assigned for investigation by the specialized personnel of the Regina Children’s Justice Centre, or the Regina Children’s Justice Centre (RCJC). The RCMP also assisted this investigation due to the offences occurring in both jurisdictions. Essentially, the investigation examined what was alleged to be a sexual relationship that had developed between a female adult and a male child under the age of 16. This investigation led to the arrest on February 8, 2022, of a 23-year-old female.

Twenty-three year-old Tori Lynn Peterson, of Regina, is charged with:

• Sexual Assault, s. 271 CC; and

• Sexual Interference, s. 151 CC.

Peterson was released on conditions with a court appearance scheduled for March 28, 2022.

The Regina Children’s Justice Centre is an integrated unit consisting of members of the Regina Police Service, child protection workers from the Ministry of Social Services, and community partners from the Saskatchewan Health Authority Child Abuse Physicians, and the Crown Prosecutor’s Office. Together, the group operates as a team to review and respond to allegations of physical and/or sexual abuse of children.