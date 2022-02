In June 2021, Rosthern RCMP received a report of sexual offences that had occurred at Hepburn School in Hepburn, SK.

The victim was a teenage student and the suspect was an adult male teacher employed at the school.

After a lengthy investigation, on January 13, 2022, Saskatchewan RCMP arrested and charged Ryan Hutchinson, 34, of Saskatoon, SK with two counts, sexual exploitation of a young person, Section 153(1), Criminal Code

He will appear in court in Rosthern on February 9, 2022.