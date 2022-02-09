Barbara Janet Hewson passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 in Kipling, Sask. She was born, the second of seven children, on April 9, 1935.

She leaves to mourn her three brothers, Thomas (Mary), Leonard (Rose-Marie) and Robin (Dorothy); two sisters, Heather Gosselin

(Richard) and Rosemary Cowan (Dave); very important nieces and nephews, Stuart, Nancy, Margaret, Jeanette, Geoffrey, Jennifer, Merodee and Mark, plus numerous great-nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, Geoffrey and Susan Hewson; and her sister, Amaret (Jim) Smyth.

Barbara embraced life and was interested in everyone and everything around her. She was a teacher her whole life, teaching at Golden Ridge rural school, Kelso, Wapella and Langbank. She retired from the Potashville School Division, where she was a librarian/learning resource teacher, in 2000. She loved being a teacher and supported many students with emerging literacy skills throughout her career.

She was an avid traveler, visiting the UK, Europe, Mexico, Australia, Papua New Guinea, and Tibet. Always active and a nature enthusiast, she was an avid walker, hiker and cross-country skier all her life.

The family is very grateful to the Kipling Long Term Care Facility for their wonderful care of Barbara. At Barbara’s request a funeral will not be held. The family will have a private celebration of her life in the spring. Those wishing to do so may make a donation to the Kipling Integrated Health Centre, Box 420, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0 or to Parkinson Canada, 610 Duchess Street, Saskatoon, SK S7K 0R1. Online condolences may be made at www.tubmanfh.com