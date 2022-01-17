The Saskatchewan Health Authority has announced the temporary, non-COVID-19 related disruption to anesthesia services at the Yorkton Regional Health Centre effective the following dates:

• Monday, January 17, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. – Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 8:00 a.m.

• Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. – Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 8:00 a.m.

During this time, surgical and obstetrical consultation is still available but emergent surgeries and C-Sections will not be possible. The Obstetrics Unit will only be accepting low risk, imminent or emergent deliveries. Laboring patients will be assessed and transfer to another community may be necessary for patient and babe safety.

Expectant mothers should call the Yorkton Regional Health Centre at 306-782-2401 at the first signs of labour to allow enough time for risk assessment, consultation and a safe plan for delivery.

Obstetrical services remain available at the following locations:

• Estevan (306-637-2400)

• Humboldt (306-682-2603)

• Regina (306-766-4444)

• Saskatoon (306-655-6500)

If your pregnancy is considered high risk, please call ahead. In the event of an emergency, call 9-1-1.

Non-urgent health-related questions should be directed to HealthLine by calling 8-1-1.