While COVID-19, and more specifically, the Omicron variant, remains a concern, the University of Regina is planning a cautious and phased return to in-person operations beginning February 7, leading up to a full resumption of in-person courses on March 1, 2022.

Some courses, classes, and laboratories where the best learning outcomes happen in-person will resume face-to-face instruction February 7.Work is currently underway to determine which courses are suitable to resume at this time and those decisions will be communicated to students by January 24.

On February 22, some on-campus events and activities will resume.

Then, on March 1, the University of Regina will return to in-person operations including all remaining face-to-face classes, events and activities on campus. Courses originally scheduled as remote will continue to be delivered in that manner for the rest of the term.

Faculty and staff who are temporarily working remotely will also fully return to campus by March 1, with some returning sooner in order to ensure adequate support for the partial return to in-person operations through February.

This phased return to in-person classes, combined with the University’s requirement for proof of vaccination or regular rapid antigen testing, updated guidelines for masking on campus, and other precautions that are in place, will make the University environment as safe as possible.

The University will continue monitoring the pandemic situation in the province and will adjust as required. This may include temporarily “pivots” to remote delivery for individual classes, or, if public health orders change, another blanket shift to remote learning to ensure the safety of our University and broader community.