The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the members of Cabinet following this fall’s election, when Canadians chose to keep Canada moving forward. This diverse team will continue to find real solutions to the challenges that Canadians face, and deliver on a progressive agenda, as we finish the fight against COVID-19 and build a better future for everyone.

The past year and a half has been difficult for Canadians. We have all made sacrifices to keep each other and our communities safe from COVID-19, and the Government of Canada has had people’s backs every step of the way. As we continue to take strong action to beat the pandemic and get the job done on the vaccine rollout, the government will keep putting Canadians first and delivering on their priorities. We will create new jobs and grow the middle class, put home ownership back in reach for Canadians, accelerate our fight against climate change, deliver on $10-a-day child care, and walk the shared path of reconciliation. Together, we will continue to move Canada forward for everyone.

“Canadians need a strong and diverse Cabinet to deliver on their priorities and keep Canada moving forward for everyone. This team will finish the fight against COVID‑19, deliver on $10-a-day child care, help Canadians find a home of their own, tackle the climate crisis, and continue to advance reconciliation with Indigenous peoples. Together, we will work tirelessly to build a better future for all Canadians,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The new Cabinet is appointed as follows:

Chrystia Freeland remains Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance

remains Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Omar Alghabra remains Minister of Transport

remains Minister of Transport Anita Anand becomes Minister of National Defence

becomes Minister of National Defence Carolyn Bennett becomes Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

becomes Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health Marie-Claude Bibeau remains Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

remains Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Bill Blair becomes President of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness

becomes President of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness Randy Boissonnault becomes Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

becomes Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance François-Philippe Champagne remains Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

remains Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Jean-Yves Duclos becomes Minister of Health

becomes Minister of Health Mona Fortier becomes President of the Treasury Board

becomes President of the Treasury Board Sean Fraser becomes Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

becomes Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Karina Gould becomes Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

becomes Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Steven Guilbeault becomes Minister of Environment and Climate Change

becomes Minister of Environment and Climate Change Patty Hajdu becomes Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

becomes Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario Mark Holland becomes Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

becomes Leader of the Government in the House of Commons Ahmed Hussen becomes Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

becomes Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion Gudie Hutchings becomes Minister of Rural Economic Development

becomes Minister of Rural Economic Development Marci Ien becomes Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

becomes Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth Helena Jaczek becomes Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

becomes Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario Mélanie Joly becomes Minister of Foreign Affairs

becomes Minister of Foreign Affairs Kamal Khera becomes Minister of Seniors

becomes Minister of Seniors David Lametti remains Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

remains Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada Dominic LeBlanc becomes Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

becomes Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities Diane Lebouthillier remains Minister of National Revenue

remains Minister of National Revenue Lawrence MacAulay remains Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

remains Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence Marco E. L. Mendicino becomes Minister of Public Safety

becomes Minister of Public Safety Marc Miller becomes Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

becomes Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Joyce Murray becomes Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

becomes Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard Mary Ng becomes Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development

becomes Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development Seamus O’Regan Jr. becomes Minister of Labour

becomes Minister of Labour Ginette Petitpas Taylor becomes Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

becomes Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency Carla Qualtrough remains Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion

remains Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion Pablo Rodriguez becomes Minister of Canadian Heritage and remains Quebec Lieutenant

becomes Minister of Canadian Heritage and remains Quebec Lieutenant Harjit S. Sajjan becomes Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

becomes Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada Pascale St-Onge becomes Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

becomes Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec Filomena Tassi becomes Minister of Public Services and Procurement

becomes Minister of Public Services and Procurement Dan Vandal becomes Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

becomes Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency Jonathan Wilkinson becomes Minister of Natural Resources

Reaction from Conservatives

Erin O’Toole, Leader of Canada’s Conservatives and the Official Opposition, was quick to response and criticize the Prime Minister’s new cabinet.

“At a time when Canadians are looking for a serious plan to secure Canada’s economic future and address the inflation crisis, the Prime Minister appointed a group of largely inexperienced and ideologically driven individuals who represent a real risk to our economic prosperity and our national unity. This is yet another example of Justin Trudeau’s record of style over substance.

“With inflation at a near twenty-year high, causing gasoline, grocery and housing prices to skyrocket, and businesses suffering from major supply chain interruptions, it is clear from today’s appointments that the Trudeau government is not serious about addressing Canada’s economic challenges.

“Today’s changes to cabinet represent just another example of the Prime Minister continuing to reward Ministers who have consistently demonstrated incompetence and a lack of accountability.

“Canadians will only get higher prices, higher taxes, and smaller paycheques under this government’s economic plan. What they deserve are solutions to our economic challenges, not more risky and unproven economic schemes. Canada’s Conservatives are ready to get back to work and will hold the Prime Minister to account for his failed economic policies.”