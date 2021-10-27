It is with profound sadness that the family of H. Joyce Jordan announces her sudden passing on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Regina General Hospital CCU unit at age 85 years.

Joyce was the sixth child of eight born to Bert and Minnie Ormiston. She was raised on the family farm at the top of the Qu’Appelle Valley near Fort Qu’Appelle, SK. She met Jim Jordan, and they married shortly after in 1956. The newly-married couple moved to Jim’s family farm south of Whitewood, SK, where they promptly started a family of five children. Joyce, being a very good cook, went to work in the kitchen at the Whitewood Hospital. As a testament to her cooking skills, she was able to get the patients in the hospital to eat liver with gravy.

Joyce enjoyed many hobbies, including photography, hand work, creating art work and participating in various sports. She enjoyed traveling to memorable destinations in North America, Central America, Europe and Africa. To occupy her time during the pandemic, Joyce kicked up her painting so much that she ran out of wall space to hang them and would have to find new homes for them.

Joyce is survived by her children, Patrick (Bliss), Stephen, Ronald (Janice), Laurie and Molly; grandchildren Nina (Dan) Gagne, Sally Briggs (Don Wilton), Alexis Jordan-Henderson (Brad Henderson), Celine Marcil, Kurtis (Sarah) Briggs and Ethan Jordan; much-loved great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Violet Ormiston, Francine Ormiston, Jane Kew, Emily Thompson and Shirley Jordan; brother-in-law Bob Jordan; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Jim Jordan; son-in-law Herbert Briggs; great-granddaughter Quinley Jordan; parents Bert and Minnie Ormiston; father- and mother-in-law Frederick and Jean Jordan; brothers Jim, Elmer, Lindsey, Wilbert and Tom; sisters May Edwards and June Edwards; brothers-in-law Richard Edwards, George Edwards, Fred Jordan, Oliver Hoggarth and Adam Thompson; and sisters-in-law Pat Ormiston, Evangeline Hoggarth and Annie Jordan.

A private graveside service was held Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in the Whitewood Cemetery. A Celebration of Life get-together is planned for the summer of 2022 at the family acreage where all will be welcome. Details to be announced. Memorial donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency or a charity of your choice. Our heartfelt apologies for any errors or omissions. A more in-depth obituary can be found at matthewsfuneralhome.ca

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville and Whitewood.