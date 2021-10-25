On October 23, 2021 at approximately 7:20 p.m., Wadena RCMP were dispatched to a single motor vehicle collision on Rural Road 617, approximately eight kilometres south of Invermay.

Investigation has determined that two occupants were travelling in an SUV when it rolled and left the roadway. The 15-year-old female passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her family has been notified. The 16-year-old driver was transported to hospital with serious injuries. We do not have an update on her condition.

Rural Road 617 was closed for several hours during the initial investigation. Wadena RCMP and a Saskatchewan RCMP Traffic Reconstructionist continue to investigate.