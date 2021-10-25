On October 21, 2021 officers from Saskatchewan RCMP’s Regina Crime Reduction Team, Carlyle Detachment and Carlyle Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan executed a search warrant at a residence on White Bear First Nation.

Officers located and seized 36.24 grams of cocaine packaged into 68 small bags, two illegally modified firearms, drug trafficking paraphernalia and cash.

Jaymes Bigstone, 24, of White Bear First Nations was arrested at the residence and charged with:

– 1 count, trafficking, Section 5(1), Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

– 1 count, possession for the purpose of trafficking, Section 5(2), Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

– 1 count, possession of property obtained by crime less than $5000, Section 354(1)(a), Criminal Code

– 2 counts, unsafe storage of a firearm, Section 86(2), Criminal Code

– 2 counts, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, Section 88(2), Criminal Code

– 1 count, unauthorized possession of a firearm/prohibited weapon or restricted weapon, Section 91(3), Criminal Code

– 2 counts, possession of a prohibited weapon with ammunition readily available without license/registration, Section 95(2), Criminal Code

He will appear in court on November 24, 2021.