It is with great sadness, but also gratitude, for a life well lived that we announce the passing of Glen on Saturday, Sept. 4 just nine days shy of his 82nd birthday.

Predeceased by his parents, Andrew and Evelyn Pomoty; and his son Darren, Glen is survived by his wife Beth; his son Randy of Ontario and his precious daughter Laura (John Stan) of Regina; four grandchildren, Mariah, Colin, Kelsey and Amanda; and five great-grandchildren, Kyra, Damek, Kade, Lea and Felix. Also surviving him are his brother, John (Colleen) of St. Albert, AB; and his sisters, Linda Pomoty and Betty (Murray Stadnyk) of Regina.

Glen was born on Sept. 13, 1939 on the family farm south of Maxim. On Nov. 1, 1958, at the age of 19, he married the love of his life, Beth Longney, and they began their 63-year journey through life together. They started their married life in Maxim where Glen worked for the PFRA and later moved to Regina. There Glen, along with three partners, started a successful business specializing in the installation and maintenance of petroleum storage and distribution facilities throughout southern Saskatchewan.

Glen and Beth moved to Fort Qu’Appelle in 2003 where they enjoyed the quiet small-town life. Glen was a hard worker and a self-taught man. He took great pride in his work and everything he did was done to perfection. His final project, a large garden shed for his backyard, was completed just one year ago. Glen took up vegetable gardening in his retirement, producing a large and bountiful crop every year which he always shared with family and friends. Glen and Beth loved to dance and they would travel to many towns around southern Saskatchewan to attend dances making many friends along the way.

Glen will be missed by the many friends he made throughout his life and the family would like to thank everyone for their concern and caring gestures over the past difficult months. A special thanks goes out to life-long friends, Myron and Sandy McLeod, who where always there for him. Due to COVID-19, there will be no celebration of life at this time, however the family hopes to get together some time in the spring to honour his memory. Online condolences may be made at www.tubmanfh.com