Harry Norman Lamere pass-ed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 in Weyburn at the age of 76 years.

Harry was born in Weyburn, Sask. on Dec. 18, 1944, the only child of Angela and Paul Lamere. Harry’s childhood years were spent surrounded by many aunts, uncles and cousins to whom he felt very close. He spoke fondly of the time he spent as a young adult working on his Uncle Joe and Auntie Louise’s farm.

Harry met the love of his life, Eleanor, in Regina in the late 1980s and they were married in Balgonie on Dec. 6, 1991. They built their life together in Regina before moving to Lebret and later Fort Qu’Appelle, where they spent many years happily tending their garden and enjoying coffee visits with friends. Harry and Eleanor were inseparable – it was rare to ever see one of them without the other.

Harry became a second father to Eleanor’s only son, Kevin, whom he always treated as his own son. Later in life, Harry was also a loving grandfather to Kevin’s two daughters, Brooke and Alicia, of whom he was immensely proud.

Harry worked hard to make a good life for himself and his family. He achieved his second class power engineering, and prior to settling down with Eleanor, worked in plants all over Canada as a plant operator and steam engineer. Harry retired from his final position at Molson’s Breweries in Regina in 2003.

In 2020, as he wanted to be closer to family and to his home, Harry and Eleanor returned to Weyburn, where they were lovingly cared for by the staff at Tatagwa View until the time of their passing. Harry’s keen sense of humour was known to all who met him, and he maintained his dry wit right to the end, even when devastated by the loss of his beloved wife in April 2021. The family is comforted in the knowledge that Harry and Eleanor will now be together once again.

Harry is predeceased by his wife, Eleanor; parents, Paul and Angela; and brother-in-law, Alec Kobsar. He will be missed by his son, Kevin (Amanda) Zarubin and their daughters, Brooke and Alicia; uncle, Joseph Rubin; sister-in-law, Virginia Kobsar and many cousins and friends.

The family is especially grateful to Harry’s cousin, Brenda Freeman, for her loving care of Harry and support of Kevin in Harry’s final months. Many thanks as well to the care staff at Tatagwa View for their compassionate care.

Harry and Eleanor will be laid to rest together at a private ceremony in the coming weeks.

