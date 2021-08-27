Métis Nation–Saskatchewan (MN–S) is excited to announce the Batoche Métis Fall Festival happening Sept. 2-5, 2021. This in-person, on-site celebration of Métis culture and heritage will bring people back together again on the traditional land of Batoche.

MN–S President Glen McCallum has announced that admission, campsites, and camping electricity are free in honour of this celebration.

“Our Métis people, First Nations brothers and sisters, and anyone who enjoys festivals with sports, food, music, and dance can join us in Batoche for a celebration. This is a gathering for enjoyment but is also about the mental wellbeing of our citizens. COVID-19 has forced us to be apart from friends and family. Our citizens and our Elders veterans have paid a particularly dear price. Let’s be safe, but let’s enjoy,” says President McCallum.

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be set up at the Batoche Métis Fall Festival site and rapid COVID-19 testing available.

The four-day festival takes place Sept. 2 to 5, 2021, and will feature some of the favourites typically seen at Back to Batoche Days: Main Stage entertainment, Voyageur Games, Elders Lodge, Little Jiggers Village, jigging, fiddling, square dance demonstrations, and, of course, food vendors.

“This Fall Festival is not Back to Batoche. It is a celebration of life,” says MN–S Culture and Heritage Minister Sherry McLennan. “MN–S is taking time to remember those we lost during the pandemic with a photo and memorial card display.”

For the festival schedule and campsite booking information, visit www.metisnationsk.com/fallfestival/ or call 306-922-2206.