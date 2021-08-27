Home Melville Advance Melville Advance News Wagantall kicks off campaign
Campaigning is nothing new to Member of Parliament for Yorkton-Melville, Cathay Wagantall. Her first time on the campaign trail was in 2009 when she ran in a nomination to become the Edmonton - Strathcona Conservative candidate. While it was an extremely close race and a disappointing loss, the experience served Wagantall well. She learned from […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.