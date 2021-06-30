Kenneth Robert Cyr, 58, of Grand Coulee, Sask., passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 19, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

He married Cindy, the love of his life, in 1982, and together they raised three sons: Sean (married to Ashley, grandchildren Colton, Jadyn), Joel (married to Carolyn, grandchildren Ben, Elle, Rachel) and Marc (married to Kim, grandchildren Eli, Audrey, Renaya).

Ken is predeceased by his mother, Erna, and is survived by his father, Adrien (Hilda). Ken will be lovingly remembered by his siblings, Ric (Charlene) and Bonnie (Mike) Newson; as well as nephews and nieces, Scott, Traci,

Aaron, Jared and Amy.

Ken was born in Chilliwack, B.C. on July 20, 1962. He pursued a calling in ministry by attending Canadian Bible College where he received a bachelor’s degree in theology. He spent 33 years in ministry – working as a pastor in churches in Nakusp, B.C., Fort Qu’Appelle, SK, and Quesnel, B.C. and then as the director of Freedom in Christ Ministries based out of Regina, SK. He loved hunting, fishing and spending time with family, but most of all he loved Jesus immensely and desired everyone he encountered to experience a saving relationship with Him.

Ken’s personality was larger than life. His joy and humour were infectious (and sometimes annoying). He was kind, compassionate, courageous, brave and incredibly loving. He faced his battle with cancer with incredible perseverance, never feeling like he suffered unjustly, but instead often saying, “Why not me?”. We are confident in this: that he is with Jesus in heaven, because he experienced the love of Jesus firsthand while here on earth. His hope rested on that promise and his passion was that others would find that same freedom in Jesus.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ken can be made to Freedom in Christ Canada Ministries. A celebration of Ken’s life will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Rosewood Park Alliance Church, 1300 North Courtney Street, Regina, SK. The Celebration of Life will be live-streamed on the Rosewood Park Church YouTube channel.

