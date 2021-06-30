Joyce Elizabeth Dagley (Schmidt) of Halifax, N.S., passed away at Hospice Halifax on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Born in Neudorf, SK, she was the daughter of the late Louie and Eva (Bender) Schmidt of Neudorf, Killaly, Melville, Sask.

She is survived by her daughters, Shaylin (Keith) Scott and Joelle Dagley; grandchildren, Simon and Mitchell Scott and Cole and Lauren Laing; sister, Joan Isted (Allan), Saskatoon, SK, and brother, Jim Schmidt (Lorraine), Melville, SK; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; sisters, Gertrude in infancy, Iris and Doreen; and brother, Lawrence.

Cremation has taken place under the care of J. Albert Walker Funeral Home (2005) Ltd. By request, there will be no visitation or service. Interment will take place at a

later date in Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Neudorf, SK.