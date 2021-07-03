At approximately 9:50 p.m. on Friday, July 2, Indian Head RCMP responded to a call about a collision between a semi and a pickup truck that occurred along Highway #1 just east of Qu’Appelle, SK. Qu’Appelle Fire Department and Indian Head EMS also attended.

The 74-year-old male driver and sole occupant of the pickup truck was declared deceased at the scene. No injuries were reported to have been sustained by the driver of the semi.

Initial investigation indicates the eastbound semi and northbound pickup collided, resulting in both vehicles leaving the roadway and coming to rest in the ditch south of Highway #1.

A portion of Highway #1 was closed and traffic diverted while officers, an RCMP Collision Reconstructionist and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service investigated. The highway has since re-opened to motorists.