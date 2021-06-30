The family of Dan Stinson is deeply saddened to announce his passing after a short, but very courageous battle with a sudden illness, at the age of 67. At the time of his passing, he was surrounded by love from his wife and children.

He is survived by his wife, Gail (Putz) of 44 years and their children: Scott (Danielle), Chris (Amanda), Craig (Megan) and Eric (Tanya). Missing him will also be his eight grandchildren, Grace, Kennedy, Anna, Arya, Cameron, Liam, Jacob and future baby boy Stinson who he could not wait to meet this fall.

Also mourning his passing are his mother, Beulah

Stinson; siblings, Shelley, Richard, Wes, Betty-Anne and their families. Dan enjoyed a very close relationship with many of Gail’s family members who will also miss him dearly.

Dan was predeceased by his father, Glen Stinson; his in-laws, Tony and Hattie Putz; and his brother-in-law Bob Hawkes.

Dan was born and raised in Regina and graduated from Campbell Collegiate in 1972. Dan spent nearly 40 years as an insurance adjuster, working in Regina and area, as well as disasters in the US. He was very well respected as an adjuster, and a well-known figure among insurance organizations, along with numerous other groups. Dan was a founding member of the Regina South Rotary Club and served as its first president from 1987-1988.

Dan was an ambitious man who never backed away from learning something new. He put his skills and ingenuity to use building a new house in Emerald Park in 1986, which served as the Stinson household for more than 25 years. Dan also spent countless hours renovating and adding on to the family cottage at Echo Lake, which had become Dan and Gail’s retirement home since 2013.

Dan had a passion for travelling, often speaking of his love of Europe. As a young man he often traveled with family and friends, then after marrying Gail on Sept. 18, 1976 they continued their travels all over the world, visiting Europe, Australia and numerous other destinations. Lately, he and Gail enjoyed spending time in Las Vegas and California and he always loved meeting up with family and friends while on those travels.

Always quick with a joke, Dan was well known for his sense of humor, and took great pleasure in making others laugh. Even up to his last days, he always wanted to bring joy to those around him. A proud family man, his kids and grandkids all knew they could always rely on Grampa Dan to lend a hand, tell a joke or just listen. The love Dan received he gave back ten-fold, making the cottage the go-to location for family get togethers year-round.

Dan will be dearly missed by his wife, children, and especially, his “little sweeties and little buddies”. We will feel his presence and love whenever we are at the family cottage on Echo Lake. This is the legacy that he built, with his own hands, for his family.

His final resting place will be Lakeview Cemetery overlooking Echo Lake.

A private service will be held for family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Lung Association of Saskatchewan.

Arrangements entrusted to Conley Funeral Home, Fort Qu’Appelle SK. 306-332-0555.

Danny Boy

Oh, Danny boy, the pipes, the pipes are calling

From glen to glen, and down the mountain side.

The summer’s gone, and all the roses falling,

It’s you, it’s you must go and I must abide.

But come ye back when summer’s in the meadow,

Or when the valley’s hushed and white with snow,

It’s I’ll be here in sunshine or in shadow,

Oh, Danny boy, oh Danny boy, I love you so!