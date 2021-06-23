Cowessess First Nation is scheduled to make an official announcement on Thursday morning about the “horrific and shocking discovery” of hundreds of burial sites on the grounds of the former Marieval Indian Residential School.

According to a press release from the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN), “the number of unmarked graves will be the most significantly substantial to date in Canada.”

The total number of graves is expected to be over three times higher than the 215 discovered recently in Kamloops, B.C.

This is a developing story.