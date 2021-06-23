On Sunday, June 13, 2021, Helmut passed away peacefully at home, sitting in his favourite place on the deck watching the birds and the river.

Helmut was predeceased by his parents and sibling in Germany; as well as his first wife, Gladys (1989); his son Tony (2002) and daughter-in-law Kathy (2017).

He is loving remembered by his soulmate of nearly 25 years, Susan Shoulak; his children: Joanne (Clifford), Karen (Richard), Tony’s wife Colleen (Lyle), Robert (Stacy) and Janet; step-children: Carmen, Jeremy (Jennelle), Vincent (Nicki) and Mathew (Michele) and their combined families; 19 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Helmut was born in Berlin, Germany in 1933. He was evacuated with his class to the mountains of Austria during the war at the age of 10. He spent five years not knowing if his family was safe. Upon returning to Berlin, he took up the trade of brick laying, which he excelled in. He worked from age 18 to 20 as a police officer stationed at the Canadian and Australian consulates. It is there he decided to immigrate to Canada and work on a farm in Weyburn, SK. He arrived in Weyburn in June of 1953 and thus began his adventures in Canada. After completing his indenture on the farm, he arrived in Fort Qu’Appelle in April of 1955 to work on the nurses residence. There he met Gladys and raised their children together until her passing in 1989. He worked for G. Hahn Construction for over 40 years. He worked at many construction sites around the province and many buildings still bear his mark in Fort Qu’Appelle. Going down main street he could point out all the buildings that he helped build or restore.

In December 1996 he and Susan started their life together. They enjoyed travel to see family in both Germany and in the Turks and Caicos. They enjoyed holding family get togethers in their home. Many a card game, a boisterous football game on TV or just a good chat could be had at the Kurtz’ place. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no funeral service at this time. There will be a Celebration of Life in August of 2022 with a private family interment to follow.

Online condolences may be made at: www.tubmanfh.com