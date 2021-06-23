Pearl Ness passed away on Sunday June 13, 2021, at St. Peter’s Hospital, Melville, SK, at the age of 91 years.

Pearl was born on Jan. 21, 1930, to Philip and Mary (nee Printz) Sastaunik of Macoun, SK. She was soon big sister to four brothers, Arthur, Lloyd, Harold and Kenneth, and one sister, Doris. She attended school in Bateman, where her lifelong commitment to an active lifestyle started when she earned the pitcher’s position on the boys’ baseball team.

As a young woman, Pearl moved to the big city of Melville, where one of her first jobs was at Nagler’s 5¢ to a $1 store. She met and married Leon Ness in 1952, and they soon welcomed daughters Gale and Donna. They established a busy and fulfilling life surrounded by family and friends made through their involvement with St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and its choir, the local branch of the Royal Canadian Legion and the German Heritage Club. Pearl also made many friends through her employment with Narvey’s Department Store and Eaton’s.

Pearl started walking around the perimeter of Melville before it was commonly accepted as exercise and quickly realized that she would have to walk early in the morning to avoid all the offers of rides. She soon became an inspiration for her younger family members and people around Melville. Her senior years and involvement with the Melville 55 Plus Track and Field Club provided another outlet for her competitive nature and offered new friends. Local and provincial competitions resulted in numerous awards and medals. There finally came a time when Pearl declared that she had no competition in her age category and would earn a first place even if she crawled around the track.

Pearl’s final years were spent happily at Caleb Village, where she shared her active lifestyle with friends new and old until her final days.

Pearl will be sorrowly missed by her daughter, Gale and son-in-law Bryan; granddaughter Cara and husband Mike; great-grandchildren Cedar and Asher, who called her Nannie Ness; her siblings, Arthur, Lloyd (Billie), Doris (Chuck) Dietz and Kenneth Sastaunik; sister-in-law Lydia Sastaunik; Ness sisters-in-law Sylvia and Freda; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She will be welcomed by all those dear to her who have gone before, including husband Leon, daughter Donna, her parents and brother Harold.

Pearl’s funeral service was held Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Melville, with the Rev. Kim Sherwin presiding. Family memories were shared by Gale Banerd, and the organist, Gaylene Matthews, led in the hymns “In the Garden”, “Softly and Tenderly” and “Lord, Take My Hand and Lead Me”. Pearl’s great-grandchildren were honorary bearers, and the urn bearer was granddaughter Cara Arding. Interment took place in the Melville City Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.