On June 22, 2021 at approximate 2:30 a.m., Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP responded to a report of an injured woman at a residence on Standing Buffalo First Nation.

Investigation determined that a male assaulted a female at the residence. The female was transported to hospital with serious injuries. There was no update on her condition provided. The male and female were known to one another.

The male was located and arrested without incident a short time later.

As a result of investigation, Christopher Maple, 22, of Standing Buffalo First Nation is charged with one count of attempted murder, Section 239, Criminal Code. He will appear in court in Fort Qu’Appelle on June 24, 2021.

Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP and Saskatchewan RCMP’s Major Crime Unit South, Regina General Investigation Section and Regina Forensic Identification Services continue to investigate.