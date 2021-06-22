On June 19, 2021 just after 12 a.m., Southend RCMP stopped a vehicle travelling north on Hwy #102 near the Southend junction.

A vehicle occupant had purchased a large amount of alcohol and as a result of further investigation, Mary Robillard (DOB: 1980-12-25) of Black Lake, SK was charged with one count of sell or offer to sell, display or keep beverage alcohol, Section 138(1), Alcohol and Gaming Regulation Act.

Officers seized 31 750-millilitre bottles of whiskey, two 1.71-litre bottles of whiskey, three 1-litre and 12 single-serving bottles of coolers, one 24 pack of beer and three mickeys of assorted liquor. A photo is attached.

Robillard will appear in court on September 20, 2021.