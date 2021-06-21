​Saskatchewan has met the threshold to re-open on July 11. With variants of concern circulating in Saskatchewan, the fight against COVID-19 is far from over.

Optimal protection against COVID-19 comes from receiving both doses of vaccine. This is particularly important to protect yourself and your loved ones from the increasing risk of the Delta variant. By completing both doses as soon as possible you reduce that risk.

As advised by National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) on June 17, the Pfizer and Moderna (mRNA) vaccines are interchangeable. Residents who received Pfizer or Moderna as their first dose should take whichever of those two vaccines that is available to them for their second dose, rather than waiting for the same brand of vaccine. This will provide residents with more options to be immunized sooner.

As of June 21, there are more than 37,000 booked appointments available for first or second dose immunizations throughout the province. Drive-thru and walk-in clinics are constantly added and updated to providemore locations for immunization, and pharmacies across Saskatchewan can provide a convenient option for immunization in your neighbourhood. Check the listings daily for updates on clinics near you.

Don’t stop Saskatchewan! Keep following public health measures, get immunized and help us #StickItToCovid.



Where to Get Immunized

Saskatchewan residents have multiple options for receiving first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine when eligible. Once an individual is eligible for immunization they remain eligible and can be immunized at any time.

To be immunized, and for the most up-to-date information on available clinic locations and hours the following resources are available:

Drop in to one of our mobile or pop-up clinics when we announce one in your community.

See the full list of drive-thru and walk-in clinics and hours at www.saskatchewan.ca/drive-thru-vax.

Book an appointment online 24/7 at saskatchewan.ca/COVID-19 vaccine.

Call 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829) to book your appointment, 7 days a week, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Visit your local pharmacy. For a list of participating pharmacies, including vaccine brands available, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-pharmacies.



Vaccine Eligibility

For Second Doses:

all individuals who had their first dose on or before May 15

individuals diagnosed with or being treated for cancer, who will receive a letter of confirmation;

individuals who have received solid organ transplants, who will receive a letter of confirmation;

All residents aged 12 and older are eligible for their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Note that only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for use with residents aged 12 to 17.

For additional information on COVID-19 vaccines and immunization, visit saskatchewan.ca/COVID-19 vaccine.



Changing Vaccine Brands Between First & Second Doses

In response to updated statements by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization, Saskatchewan’s clinical experts have recommended that individuals in Saskatchewan who received AstraZeneca as their first dose be offered the choice of receiving AstraZeneca or an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer/Moderna) as their second dose.

Where AstraZeneca is on hand, residents who had it as a first dose will be offered the choice of either AstraZeneca or an mRNA vaccine for their second dose. AstraZeneca remains a safe vaccine and two doses are effective against severe disease and hospitalization.

Individuals who have received two doses of any COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada should be considered protected and do not require an additional vaccine at this time.



mRNA Vaccines are Interchangeable

Residents who received Pfizer or Moderna as their first dose should take whichever of those two vaccines that is available to them for their second dose, rather than waiting for the same brand of vaccine. The Pfizer brand remains the only one approved for use in children ages 12-17.

A vaccine is only approved by Health Canada if it is safe, it works, it meets manufacturing standards, and the benefits outweigh any risks.