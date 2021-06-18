The Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a dangerous, wanted individual.

Around 6:45 p.m. March 4, 2019, the Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP responded to an armed robbery at a business on Muscowpetung First Nation. As a result of the investigation, 27-year-old Jarrett Poitras was charged with multiple offences including Robbery with Firearm, Disguise with Intent, Pointing a Firearm, and Failure to Comply with Firearm’s Prohibition.

Jarrett Poitras failed to appear before the Queen Bench Court in Regina on June 18th, 2021, for a bail revocation hearing and as a result, a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Jarrett Poitras is described as being approximately 5’11” tall, 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. We do not have any clothing descriptors. A photograph is attached.

Jarrett Poitras’ last known location was Regina, but is also known to frequent Muscowpetung First Nation and Pasqua First Nation. Jarrett Poitras is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

If you have information about his whereabouts, please call 911 or your local RCMP detachment.