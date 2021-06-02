It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our father, grandfather and friend, Harvey Leonard Schofer. Harvey passed away suddenly on Monday, May 24, 2021, in Regina, Sask., at the age of 70 years.

Harvey was predeceased by his parents, Wilhelm and Helena; brother Freddie (infancy); and his second wife, Stephanie. He is survived by his special friend, Pat King; three sons, Sean (Kim), Travis (Shannon) and Richard (Kelly); his daughter, Leslie (Mark); and stepdaughters Lisa and Stesha (Sean). Harvey was very blessed to also have 14 grandchildren, Brittany, Jenna, Tate, Teagan, Carter, Kassie, Hunter, Logan, Chelsea, Brittany, Ryan, Brooklyn, Jade and Tai; and loyal companion, his dog, Bunker.

When Harvey was a young boy, he spent a lot of time helping at his mother’s family farm. As he grew older so did his appreciation for the outdoors. Harvey loved to go fishing to Northern Saskatchewan with friends and always had stories about their good times up there.

Harvey started his working career with SaskPower and then moved on to have a lengthy career with the CN Railway until his retirement. Harvey was extensively involved in the Melville Millionaire Hockey Association, sitting on the executive for years. He was very proud of his Melville Millionaire ring and often liked to show it off. Harvey was very involved with his sons’ hockey, as he was often the manager of the boys’ teams. He was an avid fan of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Melville Millionaires.

Harvey was so proud of his children with all that they accomplished in life. His greatest joy now was watching his grandchildren as they participated in their sports and activities. Harvey had a great sense of humour and was known for trying to make light of situations. Even when he had to spend some time in the hospital, his sense of humour was still shining, as he did everything to make the nurses laugh. Harvey also loved to visit with his “coffee buddies” and could often be seen sitting at Tim Horton’s or with the gang at Restorex.

Harvey had a love for cars. This started in 1966 when he was able to purchase a brand new Ford Mustang. His vehicles were something in which he took great pride, and he was meticulous in keeping them well cared for and spotless. You would often see Harvey cruising around Melville with his dog, Bogie. Even after Bogie died, we found out that Harvey was still cruising with Bogie, as we recently found Bogie’s urn in his vehicle. One of Harvey’s fondest memories, and one that he often talked about, was rubbing elbows with royalty. He was the chosen car man who was asked to service the personal train for the Queen and Prince Phillip when they came to Melville.

Most recently, Harvey and Pat made the decision to move to Regina to start their next chapter together. It was there that Harvey got dubbed the nickname “foreman”, as he always knew what was going on with the construction in their condo community.

A special thank you goes to Pat King for all the love, support and medical guidance which was given to Harvey over the years.

As per Harvey’s wishes, there will not be a funeral. A graveside service was held for immediate family at the

Melville City Cemetery on Monday, May 31, 2021.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.