Arleigh Jerry Sikora passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at the Regina General Hospital with family by his side. Arleigh was born on Sept. 30, 1959 in Melville, Sask. to Elsie and John Sikora. Arleigh received his education at Birmingham, Melville Central School, Melville Junior High and completed his education at Melville Comprehensive School. While attending school he helped his parents on the farm and continued to farm until purchasing his home in Melville in 2000. He also helped work on Stanley Sikora’s farm.

He had many occupations throughout his life, driving school bus where he reconnected with this childhood friend Dave. He had a passion for hunting, fishing, cooking, his specialty was making deer jerky and most of all he loved gardening. He enjoyed his geraniums, growing his fresh produce of tomatoes, cucumbers and potatoes to consume during the summer and winter months.

As a child growing up on the farm, Arleigh loved to ride his motorcycle; hunting rabbits and gophers; he took up the art of wood crafting making mirrors, enjoyed going to baseball and hockey games, he was an integral part of the “ShowStoppers” group and the Wildlife Federation.

Arleigh is predeceased by this parents, Elsie and John Sikora; brother-in-law Alan. He will be dearly missed by his best friend Dave; his sisters, Valerie and Lynda (Brian); Raymond (Jayla), Amanda (Jon), Katelyn (Jordan); and great-niece and nephews; as well as his aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A graveside service was held on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at the Melville Municipal Cemetery with Rev. Brian Mee Officiating.

Arrangements were by Bailey’s Funeral and Cremation Care, Melville.