It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Harvey Joseph Mucha after a courageous but short battle with cancer. He passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021, at the Kipling Hospital surrounded by his immediate family.

Harvey was born on March 5, 1954, at St. Peter’s Hospital in Melville, SK. He was the third of six children and grew up on the family farm with his parents, Stanley and Adeline (Dratwa) Mucha, godfather Uncle John Mucha and his four sisters. Harvey farmed with his dad, later taking over and completing the 111-year-old legacy of the family farm with his son, Derek.

Harvey received his elementary education at Wymer School, followed by Killaly School, and was in the first graduating class of the Melville Comprehensive School in 1972. He met his wife, Donna Erbach, at a farm auction sale. They were married Aug. 2, 1975, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Melville, SK, and went on to raise three children, Brandi, Traci and Derek. Harvey enjoyed attending their sporting events, as well as music festivals, etc,. and eventually watching them grow into young adults with families of their own.

While farming, Harvey also worked at Gulf Servico in Melville, starting as a gas attendant in high school and later as the accoun≠≠tant. He later acquired his Class 1A licence and drove semi to the US on a part-time basis. In 1982 Harvey achieved his goal of becoming Division 6 Councillor for the RM of Grayson 184. He held this position for 27 years, missing only one meeting in that time. Later Harvey was elected as Reeve, holding that position for four and a half years; he attended his final meeting on May 12, 2021. He enjoyed working with the councillors, administrators and staff towards the betterment of the RM, and it was a major accomplishment in his life.

In his very early years, Harvey was somewhat of an amateur musician, playing his accordion on CKOS’s Profile, which he said was not by choice. However, his taste in music changed, and he became an avid country and western fan, attending many concerts over the years, as well as the Dauphin and Craven music festivals, where he made many new friends. Harvey also enjoyed being a member of the Wallacetown Royals ball team and later curled for many years. He curled in the men’s league, in the mixed league with his wife, Donna, and attended many bonspiels. He also skipped the RM curling team to a provincial victory in 1997. Other interests included ice fishing with his buddy Rudy Duczek, camping, many family trips to Minot, as well as hot holidays to various countries such as Cuba, where he became a successful bull rider’. Socializing and playing cards with friends, family and neighbours was one of his favourite pastimes. Harvey always looked forward to helping with harvest at Craig and Debbie Sawchuk’s farm, as well as coffee at Tim Horton’s and celebrating birthdays, weddings and other happy occasions. His favourite food was perogies, and he even helped make them. Watching curling, the Maple Leafs and Minnesota Vikings on television was very important, although he frequently managed to find time for a nap while still securely holding on to the remote control.

But Harvey’s main love in life was his family; the grandkids came first with everything. He was never too busy to watch television, especially cartoons, with them. He was often found holding not one but usually two grandchildren. He never missed a baptism or birthday, and watching them learn how to skate and play ball or hockey always took priority. Even when he was not feeling well, Harvey sat in his truck and honked the horn when they hit the ball. They always looked forward to having a ride on his tractor or combine, and they are all going to miss him in so many ways.

Harvey was predeceased by his parents, Stanley and Adeline; his brother, Morris, in infancy; and his in-laws, Harold and Phyllis Erbach. He leaves to mourn and cherish the short life he had: his wife, Donna; their children, Brandi Mucha (Jason Schaeffer), Peyton and Liam; Traci (Colan) Trail, Paisley and Greysen; Derek (Amanda) Mucha, Madison and Makena; as well as many relatives and friends.

Harvey’s funeral service was held Thursday, May 27, 2021, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Melville, with the Rev. Kim Sherwin officiating. The organist, Gaylene Matthews, led in the hymns, “How Great Thou Art”, “Softly and Tenderly” and “Amazing Grace”. Lorna Tressel shared family memories, which were followed by a tribute slide presentation. Honorary pallbearers were Paisley Trail, Peyton Schaeffer, Greysen Trail, Madison Mucha, Liam Schaeffer and Makena Mucha. Interment took place in the Melville City Cemetery with Rudy Duczek, Craig Sawchuk, Jason Schaeffer, Colan Trail, Doug Sastaunik and Ross Tressel acting as pallbearers. As a final tribute, the funeral procession was led to the cemetery by Harvey’s tractor, driven by Tyler Sawchuk.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.