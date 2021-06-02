Isabel Kate Klotz (nee Kshanowski) was born on May 20, 1934 to Kate (Sklaruk) and Alben Kshanowski on the family farm in the Donwell District, SK. She was one of four sisters.

Isabel was dedicated to her husband and family. She was always there for her family to lend a helping hand, especially making pierogies. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the apple of her eye.

She loved playing cards, gardening, sewing, knitting and going for long walks.

Isabel was predeceased by her son Miles; parents, Kate and Alben Kshanowski; and sisters, Alvina Kozmech and Adeline Romaniuk. She is survived by her sister, Victoria Clifton; and lovingly remembered by her husband Eldon; and her children: Deborah, Loretta, Ricky, Gary (Donna), Greg, Barry (Brenda) and Roxanne (Stewart); as well as 18 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

An interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of her to: The Souls Harbour Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 3356 Stn Main, Regina, SK S4P 3H1 (www.shrmsk.com). Online condolences may be made at www.tubmanfh.com