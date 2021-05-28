The Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA) has announced that all seven of their casino properties are set to open to the public on June 20, 2021 with all casinos opening 10 a.m. with the exception of the Gold Horse Casino which will open at 11 a.m.

During the initial phase of opening, SIGA will start up in a reduced capacity with the 150- person maximum and maintaining the physical distancing requirements to ensure adherence to the public health guidelines. SIGA casinos will offer select gaming and food service, and will enhance services as more restrictions are lifted.

“We’re very excited to be able to welcome back our valued guests with our unique brand of First Nation’s hospitality to our casinos across the province. The health and safety of our team members and guests, and that of the broader community remain our top priority. We’ve worked very hard to ensure our facilities are safe for all to enjoy. I’m very excited for our team members to return to what they do best – providing the best entertainment experience possible for our guests, even if that experience now looks a bit different,” said Zane Hansen, SIGA President and CEO.

SIGA operates in a highly regulated industry and even prior to the pandemic the organizations cleaning and safety protocols were of the highest standards, Hansen noted.

SIGA implemented an enhanced health and safety program last summer with increased frequency of cleaning and sanitation throughout its properties while managing physical distancing practices. SIGA will also continue with its contact tracing process. Guests are required to check-in prior to entering the casino. This can be done with a guest’s Players Club card or by simply providing a name and contact number. All visitors will undergo a simple screening process prior to entering the casino.

SIGA’s full Health and Safety Plan and FAQs are available at SIGA.ca, which includes all operational changes guests should expect and details regarding its entry screening process. SIGA regularly reviews data and research of industry best practices, safety standards, and public health guidelines, and will continue to refine its Health and Safety Plan based on evolving advice from medical health experts and the province.

Operating Hours

Bear Claw Casino & Hotel: 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. – Daily

Living Sky Casino: 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. – Daily

Painted Hand Casino: 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. – Daily

Gold Eagle Casino: Sunday – Thursday 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday & Saturday 10 am to 3 a.m.

Gold Horse Casino: Sunday – Thursday 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday & Saturday 11 am to 2 a.m.

Dakota Dunes Casino: Sunday – Thursday 10 a.m. to 3 a.m.; Friday, Saturday and Stat Holidays 10 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Northern Lights Casino: Sunday – Thursday 10 a.m. to 3 a.m.; Friday, Saturday and Stat Holidays 10 a.m. to 4 a.m.

*All SIGA casinos will have 150-person maximum as per public health guidelines.