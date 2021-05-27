Due to a decrease in COVID-19 outbreaks at Regina General Hospital and Pasqua Hospital, both hospitals will move from Level 2 family presence/visitation to Level 1, effective Sunday, May 30. This change does not apply to units experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak, where heightened visitor restrictions apply. Level 1 Family Presence means all patients/residents can designate two essential family/support persons to provide in-person support. One designated person is to be with the patient at a time. Timing and frequency of family presence is to be determined in collaboration with the staff, patient and essential family/support person based on patient needs and considerations of the care team/service area. More than two people can be designated, and more than two people can be present at the same time, in the following circumstances:
- • Critical care or intensive care units
- • End-of-life/palliative care
- • Maternal, postpartum or pediatric units.
These changes to family presence apply to both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated patients. Family members and support people who are permitted must undergo a health screening prior to entering the facility or home. This includes a temperature check and questionnaire. The family member or support person will be required to perform hand hygiene (hand washing and/or use of hand sanitizer) when entering and leaving the facility or home and when entering and leaving the patient’s or resident’s room. Family members and support people will be required to wear a medical grade mask while inside the facility or home and potentially additional personal protective equipment if required. Family members and support people are not permitted to wait in waiting rooms or other common areas, and movement in the facility/home is to be kept to essential movement only. Detailed information about family presence during COVID-19 can be found at saskatchewan.ca/covid19.All members of the public are reminded of the following:
- COVID-19 is transmitted through coughing and sneezing (droplet transmission), and by touching surfaces with the virus on it and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.
- Memorize and recognize the symptoms: fever, cough, headache, muscle and/or joint aches and pains, sore throat, chills, runny nose, nasal congestion, conjunctivitis, dizziness, fatigue, nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite (difficulty feeding for children), loss of sense of taste or smell, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing. Stay home if you have symptoms and monitor yourself.
- Get tested: Learn more about testing and regularly take the online self-assessment at Saskatchewan.ca/COVID19. Call HealthLine 811 or your physician for a referral or visit your local drive-thru testing site.
- Care for yourself and others: Anyone at any age can contract COVID-19. Be kind to each other and to health-care workers.
- Download the COVID-19 Alert APP: The Health Canada COVID Alert app is available to all Saskatchewan residents at no cost in the Apple and Google Play app store. The app is another tool available to help prevent the transmission of COVID-19 by letting people know of possible exposures without sharing any personal information. For more information, visit the COVID-19 Apps webpage.
- Get immunized once it’s available to you.