Due to a decrease in COVID-19 outbreaks at Regina General Hospital and Pasqua Hospital, both hospitals will move from Level 2 family presence/visitation to Level 1, effective Sunday, May 30. This change does not apply to units experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak, where heightened visitor restrictions apply. Level 1 Family Presence means all patients/residents can designate two essential family/support persons to provide in-person support. One designated person is to be with the patient at a time. Timing and frequency of family presence is to be determined in collaboration with the staff, patient and essential family/support person based on patient needs and considerations of the care team/service area. More than two people can be designated, and more than two people can be present at the same time, in the following circumstances:

• Critical care or intensive care units

• End-of-life/palliative care

• Maternal, postpartum or pediatric units.

These changes to family presence apply to both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated patients. Family members and support people who are permitted must undergo a health screening prior to entering the facility or home. This includes a temperature check and questionnaire. The family member or support person will be required to perform hand hygiene (hand washing and/or use of hand sanitizer) when entering and leaving the facility or home and when entering and leaving the patient’s or resident’s room. Family members and support people will be required to wear a medical grade mask while inside the facility or home and potentially additional personal protective equipment if required. Family members and support people are not permitted to wait in waiting rooms or other common areas, and movement in the facility/home is to be kept to essential movement only. Detailed information about family presence during COVID-19 can be found at saskatchewan.ca/covid19​.All members of the public are reminded of the following: