School-based immunization clinics for youths aged 12-17 begin the week of May 31. The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine – which has been approved for use by Health Canada, and has been proven safe for anyone 12 and older, based on clinical trials and scientific evidence – will be offered at school clinics. Written consent will be required prior to immunization, and is good for both doses.
Information packages, including consent forms, will be provided by the individual schools.
For the week of May 31, immunization clinics for school-based students will occur in the following communities:
- Assiniboia
- Battlefords
- Birch Hills
- Carlyle
- Carnduff
- Davidson
- Eatonia
- Estevan
- Foam Lake
- Glaslyn
- Gravelbourg
- Grayson
- Hepburn
- Humboldt
- Indian Head
- Ituna
- Kamsack
- Kenaston
- Kindersley
- Kipling
- Lemberg
- Lloydminster
- Loreburn
- Luseland
- Maple Creek
- Meadow Lake
- Moose Jaw
- Nipawin
- Pierceland
- Redvers
- Regina
- Rosthern
- Saltcoats
- Saskatoon
- Spiritwood
- Swift Current
- Timber Bay
- Tisdale
- Unity
- Weyburn
- Whitewood
- Wynyard
- Yorkton
Please note that the above information is subject to change. For more information on youth immunization for COVID-19 visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-youth-vaccine.