School-based immunization clinics for youths aged 12-17 begin the week of May 31. The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine – which has been approved for use by Health Canada, and has been proven safe for anyone 12 and older, based on clinical trials and scientific evidence – will be offered at school clinics. Written consent will be required prior to immunization, and is good for both doses.

Information packages, including consent forms, will be provided by the individual schools.

For the week of May 31, immunization clinics for school-based students will occur in the following communities:

Assiniboia

Battlefords

Birch Hills

Carlyle

Carnduff

Davidson

Eatonia

Estevan

Foam Lake

Glaslyn

Gravelbourg

Grayson

Hepburn

Humboldt

Indian Head

Ituna

Kamsack

Kenaston

Kindersley

Kipling

Lemberg

Lloydminster

Loreburn

Luseland

Maple Creek

Meadow Lake

Moose Jaw

Nipawin

Pierceland

Redvers

Regina

Rosthern

Saltcoats

Saskatoon

Spiritwood

Swift Current

Timber Bay

Tisdale

Unity

Weyburn

Whitewood

Wynyard

Yorkton

Please note that the above information is subject to change. For more information on youth immunization for COVID-19 visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-youth-vaccine.