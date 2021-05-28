​​Effective 8:00 a.m., May 29, 2021, the Saskatchewan Health Authority has accelerated access to second doses of COVID-19 vaccine to anyone who is 70 years and older OR who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on or before March 15. Once an individual is eligible for immunization they remain eligible and can be immunized at any time.For all other residents, eligibility to book for second doses will be announced according to the age-based and priority sequencing of first doses, as detailed on the Government of Saskatchewan’s Second Dose Strategy.

Residents will be required to know the date of their first immunization. That information was noted on the card presented at the first dose immunization, or if misplaced can be found by calling 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829), or checking Immunization History on the resident’s MySaskHealthRecord account.

The brand of the second dose must match the brand of the first dose. National reviews of the safety and efficacy of interchanging the second dose brand are on-going and the provincial policy on maintaining the same brand for the second dose may be updated following this review.

During the second dose appointment, the clinic or pharmacy will validate the timing and brand of the first dose to ensure the resident is receiving the second dose within the recommended timeframe. The type of vaccine available at each location will be confirmed when booking online or over the phone. For drive-thru and walk-in clinics the vaccine brand will be noted on the COVID-19 Immunization Update PSA’s, and on the online schedule. Vaccine brands available at, and information on, participating pharmacies can be viewed at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-pharmacies.

Additional Appointments Added to Patient Booking System

Effective immediately, the SHA has added over 5,000 appointments for first and second dose immunizations at clinics throughout the province. Eligible residents can book their immunization online 24/7 at saskatchewan.ca/COVID-19 vaccine, or phone 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829) between the hours of 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., 7 days per week.

Age Eligibility

Effective May 29, eligibility criteria for SECOND DOSES changes to 70 years and older OR anyone of any age who received their first dose on or before March 15.

Eligibility criteria for FIRST DOSES is open to age 12 and older – note that only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for use with residents aged 12 to 17.

A school immunization program for those aged 12-17 will be introduced in June, although eligible residents of this age can be immunized at any of the clinics currently offering the Pfizer vaccine. For more information on youth immunization for COVID-19 visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-youth-vaccine.

Eligible groups include:

First Doses: all individuals 12 years of age and older

Second Doses:

all individuals 70 years of age and older,

all individuals who had their first dose on or before March 15,

individuals diagnosed with or being treated for cancer, who will receive a letter of confirmation,

individuals who have received solid organ transplants, who will receive a letter of confirmation.

ASTRAZENECA SECOND DOSES: At this time AstraZeneca is only available for second doses for individuals who received AstraZeneca for their first dose and who are over the age of 85 OR cancer patients, solid organ transplant patients, or patients receiving treatment with Rituximab and Ocrelizumab, who received a letter. These individuals will be contacted for an appointment. Guidance on the administration of AstraZeneca second doses for the general population will be provided prior to the recommended twelve-week interval between doses, which begins the second week of June.

Residents can book online* 24/7 at saskatchewan.ca/COVID-19 vaccine.

For those needing additional support, booking is also available by phone at 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829). The call centre is open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., 7 days per week.

*The SHA Patient Booking System is currently available for online booking of first and second dose immunizations. Many Saskatchewan pharmacies are also accepting appointments booked directly through their own systems. Please see the online map at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-pharmacies for information on participating pharmacy locations and vaccine brand availability.

Drive-Thru & Walk-In Immunization Clinics

Scheduled for May 29 – June 5.

For the most up-to-date times, clinic addresses and other information please visit www.saskatchewan.ca/drive-thru-vax. Vaccine supply remains limited so as a result drive-thru/walk-in clinics may run out of a specific vaccine brand, or close early, depending on demand.

DATE DRIVE-THRU WALK-IN Saturday, May 29 North Battleford – PFIZER (12+)

9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Prince Albert – PFIZER (12+)

9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Regina – PFIZER (12+)

8:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Saskatoon – PFIZER (12+)

8:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Warman – PFIZER (12+)

8:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Carnduff – MODERNA (18+)

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Creighton – MODERNA (18+)

1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Fort Qu’Appelle – MODERNA (18+)

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Outlook – MODERNA (18+)

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 30 North Battleford – PFIZER (12+)

9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m

Regina – PFIZER (12+)

8:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Saskatoon – PFIZER (12+)

8:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Shellbrook – PFIZER (12+)

9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Estevan – MODERNA (18+)

1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m

Monday, May 31 Saskatoon – PFIZER (12+)

8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Creighton – MODERNA (18+)

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

La Ronge – MODERNA (18+)

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Regina (Glencairn Neighbourhood Centre) – PFIZER (12+)

9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Rosetown – MODERNA (18+)

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sandy Bay – MODERNA (18+)

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Swift Current – MODERNA (18+)

8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Weyburn – MODERNA (18+)

10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 1 Blaine Lake – PFIZER (12+)

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saskatoon – PFIZER (12+)

8:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Creighton – MODERNA (18+)

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Kindersley – MODERNA (18+)

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Regina (Core Ritchie Neighbourhood Centre) – PFIZER (12+)

9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Sandy Bay – MODERNA (18+)

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 2 Ile a la Crosse – MODERNA (18+)

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sandy Bay – MODERNA (18+)

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Thursday, June 3 Lanigan – MODERNA (18+) PFIZER (12+)

1:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Regina (mâmawêyatitân Centre) – PFIZER (12+)

9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Friday, June 4 Regina – PFIZER (12+)

8:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Saskatoon – PFIZER (12+)

8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Regina (South Leisure Neighbourhood Centre) – PFIZER (12+)

9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Turtleford – MODERNA (18+)

9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5 North Battleford – PFIZER (12+)

9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Lloydminster – PFIZER (12+)

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Prince Albert – PFIZER (12+)

9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Regina – PFIZER (12+)

8:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Saskatoon – PFIZER (12+)

8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Shellbrook – PFIZER (12+)

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Yorkton – MODERNA (18+)

1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Esterhazy – PFIZER (12+)

12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Rosthern – PFIZER (12+)

9:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

All drive-thru and walk-in clinics will be on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointment is necessary. Residents can attend at their convenience. However, if you have a booked appointment and choose to attend a drive-thru or walk-in clinic, please ensure you cancel this appointment to allow others eligible to take your place.

For additional information on COVID-19 vaccines and immunization, visit saskatchewan.ca/COVID-19 vaccine.