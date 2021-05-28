The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit has charged a Moosomin man with two child pornography offences in relation to an investigation into the online accessing and transmitting of child pornography through a popular online social media application. On May 27th, 2021 members of the ICE Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in Moosomin that was identified as the location where the offences were occurring. Electronic items were located and found to contain child pornography and evidence of the offences.

Mark Knutilla, age 44, of Moosomin was arrested and has been charged with;

– Possession of Child Pornography – Sec. 163.1 (4) C.C.

– Make Available Child Pornography – Sec. 163.1 (3) C.C.

He was released from custody and placed on numerous conditions by a Justice of the Peace and will next be appearing in Moosomin Provincial Court on July 20, 2021.

The Saskatchewan ICE Unit is comprised of investigators from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Regina Police Service, Saskatoon Police Service, and Prince Albert Police Service. Their mandate is to investigate crimes involving the abuse and/or exploitation of children on the Internet.