RCMP are looking for a church bell that was stolen out of a historic church in southeastern Saskatchewan.



Weyburn Radville RCMP received a report that the 1909 Church bell was taken from a well cared for church south of Radville. The bell will have identifiable marks on it.

Anyone with any information regarding the bell or suspicious activity around the Radville Colgate area are asked to call their local RCMP detachment or call 310-RCMP for immediate response, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).