Red Leaf Pulp Ltd., developer of a proprietary wheat straw-based pulp mill, announced the Company will locate its initial facility in Regina, Saskatchewan. The Company has secured properties on the west side of the City of Regina and will commence construction of the $350 Million facility in early 2022.

The initial plant will have the capacity to produce approximately 182,000 tonnes of market pulp annually from waste wheat straw collected and aggregated from local producers. This represents a $350 Million direct investment in the local community and is expected to create 110 permanent full-time jobs, and 250 jobs during construction.

“Red Leaf is delighted to be locating in Regina and we look forward to working with the community, local businesses and the region’s growers. Our project provides an opportunity to enhance the utilization of existing resources and diversify revenue sources in the ag-industry while creating a lower carbon future.” said Martin Pudlas, CEO of Red Leaf Pulp. “We want to thank communities across Saskatchewan for their support, interest and assistance during the location evaluation process. Ultimately Regina’s proximity to major infrastructure and a significant workforce were key considerations in our choice for the initial plant site.”

“I am very pleased Red Leaf has chosen to locate Canada’s first non-wood pulp mill in Regina. This facility allows our City continued diversified growth in the urban-agricultural economy”, said Mayor Sandra Masters. “It will highlight innovation in one of our core industries, maximize crop value in an environmentally sustainable way and provide valuable jobs in the low carbon energy sector. This is exciting news for Regina and our Province.”

“More than ever, Regina is becoming the epicentre of a sustainable, value-added agriculture economy,” said John Lee, CEO of Economic Development Regina. “We’re proud to have worked closely with Red Leaf throughout this process and we are excited to welcome them to the region. Red Leaf’s announcement means new jobs for Regina citizens and new opportunities for Regina businesses.”