Saskatchewan’s Re-Opening Roadmap sets out a plan for the safe and gradual lifting of public health measures based on vaccination rates. Getting as many Saskatchewan people vaccinated as quickly and safely as possible with both first and second doses requires an aggressive plan, expanding eligibility as quickly as COVID-19 vaccine supplies permit.

The following age-based immunization eligibility schedule is proposed, subject to vaccine delivery. In the event that deliveries are delayed, this schedule may be revised.

May 8 Age 32+ May 16 Age 20+ May 10 Age 29+ May 18 Age 16+ May 12 Age 26+ May 20 Age 12+ May 14 Age 23+

This applies to all immunization clinics: booked appointments, drive-thru/walk-ins, pharmacies and mobile clinics.

“We continue to set aggressive targets to immunize our remaining, eligible population of nearly 270,000 Saskatchewan people,” Health Minister Paul Merriman said. “Our ability to reach our targets is limited only by the amount of vaccine we receive but remember that once you are eligible to receive a vaccine, you are always eligible. You will have clinic options available and should continue to take the first vaccine that is available to you.”

The pharmacy vaccination pilot rollout continues and additional pharmacies will be added as larger volumes of vaccine become available. The current list of pharmacies participating is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-pharmacies. Find the participating pharmacies near you now on the new map tool.

Information on the Saskatchewan Health Authority’s scheduled drive-thru and walk-in clinics is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/drive-thru-vax.

Vaccine eligibility remains 18+ for the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District. Advancing the eligibility to 12+ will be announced when confirmed.

As youth 12 to 17 are only approved to receive the Pfizer vaccine, only locations offering Pfizer will be available to this age group. Administration may occur in school-based programs, pharmacies, or SHA clinics before the end of the school year. Details on school-based programs will be announced prior to May 20.

This schedule applies to first dose vaccination only. There will be a period of overlap when both first and second doses are being administered. Second doses are scheduled to start May 17 for residents 85 years and older or those who received their first dose by February 15, 2021. Second dose eligibility will occur approximately 13 weeks following your first dose for most residents and that interval will decrease based on the vaccine supply and the speed of administration. There will be public notifications of when each age group will be eligible to receive their second dose.

Update to Regina Public Health Order

Effective May 17, all Regina restaurants and licensed establishments will be able to resume in-person dining according to the guidance currently applicable province-wide.

Limited to seat four at a single table

For indoor seating if there are impermeable barriers from the chairs where patrons are sitting and those for another table must be placed two metres apart. If there are no impermeable barriers between tables, there must be a three metre distance between all tables.

For outdoor patios and decks, with or without barriers, there must be a two metre separation between patrons at another table

No alcohol sales after 10 p.m. in licensed establishments

Restaurants and licensed establishments must maintain guest/reservation information on all patrons.

The restaurant and licensed establishment guidelines are available at www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/re-open-saskatchewan-plan/guidelines/restaurants-and-licensed-establishments-guidelines.

All other measures remain in place at this time and existing public health orders continue to be in effect for all areas of Saskatchewan outside of the Regina area. Complete details on the public health orders currently in effect are available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.