Shortly before noon today searchers located 15-year-old Jaxon MacDonald of Regina deceased on an island on Madge Lake, which is located within Duck Mountain Provincial Park.

Jackson was last seen leaving a residence on foot in Madge Lake at approximately 12:30 a.m. on March 14, 2021. His destination was a residence/cottage in the same subdivision, not far away.

Around 100 people from Kamsack Detachment, RCMP Police Dog Services, Civil Air Search and Rescue Association, RCMP and Saskatchewan Association of Volunteers Search and Rescue Teams and the Kamsack Fire Department, as well as numerous members of the public, had been searching for Jaxon by land and air since Sunday.

The Saskatchewan RCMP would like to thank the public for sharing the information on our social media pages, reporting tips and also to cottage owners in their area for their assistance. Thank you to news agencies for their continued coverage.