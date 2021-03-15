The Saskatchewan Major Crimes Unit South, with the assistance of several RCMP detachments and specialized units, have been working to investigate the suspicious death of a male infant that occurred in Canora, SK, on November 21, 2020.

As a result of this investigation, 23-year-old Waylon Hilliard Severight of the Cote First Nation, SK, has been charged with Second Degree Murder under Sec. 235(1) the Criminal Code for the death of Lorenzo Cote. Severight was arrested without incident on Cote First Nation by members of the Yorkton RCMP Provincial General Investigation Section and RCMP Major Crimes Unit South on March 12, 2021.

Waylon Severight was known to Lorenzo Cote.

Waylon Severight appeared in Yorkton Provincial Court this morning at 9:30 a.m. and is scheduled to appear next in court on April 8, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.