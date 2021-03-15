On Sunday, March 14, 2021, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) advised Good Spirit School Division of a positive case of COVID-19 in an individual connected to the Grade 3 class at Davison School in Melville. The positive case has been further identified as a variant of concern. We are working closely with Public Health staff to ensure necessary measures are in place to protect all students and staff. Public Health will be contacting parents/guardians of students and any staff/visitors/volunteers who may have been in close contact with the case and will provide direction.

Due to the increased risk of transmission of the variant of concern, the Good Spirit School Division (GSSD) has decided that all students in Prekindergarten to Grade 6 will move to remote instruction. As a result, all classes will be cancelled on Monday, March 15 and Tuesday, March 16, 2021; this will provide staff with the time required for transitioning to remote. Students will begin mandatory remote learning on Wednesday, March 17 to Monday, March 22, 2021. Remote instruction details will be shared with parents by Davison staff.

Classes will tentatively return to face-to-face instruction on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, based on the advice of the Local Medical Health Officer.

If your child requires a device for remote learning purposes, please contact Davison school administration. The SHA is encouraging all students and staff to remain at home when showing the slightest symptom of COVID-19. There is a COVID-19 testing site available at the Horizon Credit Union Centre in Melville. People may access the drive through testing site on Monday afternoon from 1 p.m. to 3:30 pm. You may also call 8-1-1 to schedule an appointment. When you attend your appointment, ensure that you have your Health Card with you. Children under the age of 18 will need verbal consent from a parent or guardian.