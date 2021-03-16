Around 3:20 p.m. February 28, 2021 Watrous RCMP responded to a complaint of a human skull located in a field in the RM of Morris, SK by people looking for shed antlers. RCMP Major Crimes Unit South (MCUS) assumed the lead in the investigation with the assistance of the detachment, Saskatoon RCMP Forensic Identification Section, RCMP Police Dog Services, the Saskatchewan Coroners Service and a forensic anthropologist.

An autopsy took place on March 3, 2021 in Saskatoon. During the autopsy it was determined the individual was likely female and between 25-35 years of age. The remains do not appear to be historical in nature. At this time, it has not been confirmed whether this individual’s death is considered suspicious.

Collaborations will continue between RCMP MCUS and Saskatchewan police services and potentially neighbouring provinces to further our efforts in identifying the deceased. In addition, further investigative efforts around DNA comparison and consultation with the National DNA Data Bank have been undertaken.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, we encourage you to call Watrous RCMP at 306-946-3316 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-222-8477.