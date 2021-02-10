Constance Marietta Millette (nee Westberg), “Connie” by all who knew her, departed her loving family on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, aged 89. Connie was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Ovila Millette; her first child, Gerard; grandchild, Julie Hanson; parents, Oscar and Mary Westberg; and her brothers, Leo, Ray, Gerard; and sister Mary and brother Joseph in their infancy.

Connie is survived by her brother, Linus Westberg (Ellen) and family. Connie’s eight surviving children and their families include: Marie-Thérèse (Randy) – children Derek, Brock and Thomas; David (Leah); Yvonne (Dale) – children Shane, Mitchell and Chelsey; Paul (Laureen) – children Sarah and Victoria; Thomas (Theresa) – children Emery, Bob, Jeff and Matt; Jacqueline (Michael) – children Dominique, Pascale and Xavier; Denise (Craig) – children Scott, Anna and Julia; Bernard (Martine) – children Audrey and Maude. Connie was also the proud grandmother to Valerie and Chris, children of eldest son Gerard and daughter-in-law Rose (Bruce). Also surviving Connie are 16 great- grandchildren from the above crew and numerous relatives, nieces and nephews from the Millette and Westberg families residing throughout Canada and abroad.

Quilter, knitter (most notably, Teddies for Tragedies), pianist and singer, garage sale afficionado, avid reader, faithful parishioner and Catholic Women’s League member, wise counselor, friend and survivor – Mom was all of these and so much more. A widow at a young age, Mom endured and persevered, raising her nine children with love, kindness and a selfless commitment to her motherly vocation. She truly lived up to her name, Constance. Mom lived her faith and believed that goodness can be found within all people; her positive effect on those she touched will be her life’s gift to this world and a treasure to behold in the next. Mom had a joyous spirit, joie de vivre, and a sense of humour that brought laughter and light to all those around her. Mom had a Voice of an Angel, the Soul of a Saint, an extension of Christ, her arms would embrace. Mom was the world to her children, but greater things await her as Heaven has called her Home to her great reward.

The family is thankful to the staff and residents at St. Volodymyr’s Villa and Terrace for their kindness, friendliness and tender care. The family is also grateful to Dr. Vitali and all the nursing staff on the neurology and orthopedic wards of RUH Saskatoon as well as the hospital administration and support staff who guided us through this journey of Mom’s passing. The Mass of Christian Burial was video streamed on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 at 10 a.m. To view the service please go to: www.saintannes.ca/saint-annes-parish-online A memorial celebration is planned at a future date when conditions allow. The Rite of Committal will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery.

If Mom had a “playlist”, Nat King Cole would be on it, so please play Nat’s “Unforgettable” in Connie’s memory to bid her adieu.

Arrangements in care of David Schurr – Mourning Glory Funeral Services (306) 978-5200 www.mourningglory.ca