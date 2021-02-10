It is with sadness we announce the passing of our mom and grandmother, Marvel Safronik, on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at the age of 93 years. She was predeceased by her husband, Peter; her mom and dad, Violet and Hans Bjerke; and two brothers, Lloyd and Vic Bjerke. She is survived by her son, Gerry Safronik; her daughter, Debbie Boyarski; two grandsons, Matthew (Natalie) and Timothy (Luli) Boyarski; a sister, Kaye (Ed) Zado; sister-in-law Pearl Bjerke; and many nieces and nephews.

Mom was born in Willows, SK, on May 20, 1927, to Hans and Violet (nee Hanson) Bjerke. She went to secretary/business school in Regina after high school. Mom was married to Peter for just shy of 61 years, and she lived in Melville, SK, for well over 70 years. She worked at the Melville Advance for many years as a typesetter and retired in 1987.

Keeping in touch with all of her family was very important to mom, and she really enjoyed many fun summers and Christmases with her two grandsons. Her love of baseball had her volunteering for the Melville Millionaire’s Baseball Club and going to as many games as she could. Mom and Dad did a little travelling here and there and also spent over 25 years going to Hawaii (January through March) every year, where they met some wonderful friends along the way.

Mom was a compassionate and friendly soul with a good sense of humour, generous with her time and always willing to give a lending hand if needed. She loved having coffee with the ladies on 10th Ave. West, the swim group, Caleb residents and various other friends she met throughout her long life. We thank all her family and friends for keeping in touch with her – your cards, letters and telephone calls brightened her days. She is going to be missed and will live on in our hearts forever until we meet again. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held sometime in the future.

