It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our cousin, Bob Keyser on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Bob was born and raised in The Pas, Man. After completing his schooling, Bob worked for his father, Lloyd Keyser, who was the manager of the Beaver Lumber Store in The Pas. Bob then began what would be his lifelong career with CN Railway, first in The Pas and then transferring to Melville.

Bob loved to travel! He enjoyed many trips abroad whether it be by air, sea or ground. He especially enjoyed motorcycle tips on his beloved Harley with his many friends and winter activities always included adventures on his snowmobile.

The past few years Bob dealt with various health issues. He never once asked “why me”, he just always continued with his “can-do” attitude towards life.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, Lloyd and Teeny Keyser. Bob leaves many relatives and friends who will always remember him for his unique sense of humour, his kindness and generosity and his willingness to help whenever needed.

As per Robert’s wishes, there will be no service held.

Arrangements by Bailey’s Funeral and Cremation Care, Melville.